Challengers take three trustee seats for Lewis and Clark

The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees will soon have three new faces.

Challengers Julie Johnson, Charles Hanfelder and Kevin Rust won the three seats up for grabs in Tuesday's election, besting incumbent trustees George C. Terry, Pete Basola and Marlene Barach.

Johnson said the group, the three of whom appeared together on yard signs leading up to the election, felt compelled to run due to concerns about the college's long-term debt, ever-rising property taxes and the costs incurred by the college, which require "a fresh look," she said.

"I think that it tells us that the voters felt that there needed to be a change, and things needed to be looked at a little closer," Johnson said Tuesday evening of the results. "People were listening when we were putting out the facts, and they were concerned like we are, and they want us to look into this. It just warrants accountability. That's why we ran, because we want the college administration to be held accountable for the decisions they're making."

Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman said Tuesday he is "looking forward to working with the new board."

"This has been a very spirited election for Lewis and Clark, and we are now looking forward to working with the new board to continue to create lasting impact for our students and the communities we serve," Chapman said in a statement.