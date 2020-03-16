Chamber cancels, postpones events as coronavirus measure

The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County issued the following statement about its response to the coronavirus outbreak:

Due to the disaster proclamation issued by Governor Pritzker for the State of Illinois due to the COVID-19 virus, the Chamber of Commerce  has canceled the Eggs & Issues Breakfast scheduled for March 19, the March 30 Board of Directors’ meeting  and postponed the Business & Industry Appreciation evening scheduled for April 22. 

The chamber will remain open; any questions, please call (618) 876-6400. 

Please take every precautionary measure to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy, until our lives return to a sense of normalcy.  

