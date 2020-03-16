Chamber cancels, postpones events as coronavirus measure

Piman Khrutmuang - stock.adobe.c Female Hand with pen mark on calendar date Female Hand with pen mark on calendar date

The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County issued the following statement about its response to the coronavirus outbreak:

Due to the disaster proclamation issued by Governor Pritzker for the State of Illinois due to the COVID-19 virus, the Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Eggs & Issues Breakfast scheduled for March 19, the March 30 Board of Directors’ meeting and postponed the Business & Industry Appreciation evening scheduled for April 22.

The chamber will remain open; any questions, please call (618) 876-6400.

Please take every precautionary measure to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy, until our lives return to a sense of normalcy.

