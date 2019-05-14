Chamber of commerce foundation awards first scholarships

Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine chamber logo

The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce 501c3 Foundation formed in November 2018.

“We were thrilled to form this nonprofit organization, which will provide scholarships to our high school seniors and will also use the donations to support our local schools,” chamber Executive Director Dawn Mushill said. “Education is expensive, and we know that every little bit helps.”

The foundation held a music trivia benefit in 2018 and was able to raise all of the money for three scholarships with that one event. The first year, the foundation is proud to award three $1,000 scholarships for those pursuing college or vocational school. The criteria for the applications focused on community service.

“The applicants were so impressive; it was such a hard decision,” Mushill said. “We should be so proud of our students. They have some big dreams and we know that each of them will be extremely successful.”

The winners of the 2019 scholarship awards were Molly Suess, Tori Flesner, and Mackenzie Wiegers.

The foundation will soon be planning for its upcoming fundraiser that will fund the 2020 scholarships. For more information, email dawn@troymaryvillecoc.com or visit the website. All donations are 100 percent tax-deductible.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter