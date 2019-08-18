Charles "Chuck" Cope leaves legacy of community service

× Expand Chuck and Esther Cope on their wedding day and more recently

Chuck Cope served in the Marines during World War II.

When Charles “Chuck” Cope passed away on July 20 at the age of 93, East Alton lost what Mayor Joe Silkwood referred to as “a true public servant, the ultimate team player.”

Cope’s legacy of service to the community and the country spanned six decades and included service in the military, local government, police and fire services as well as a career with Olin Corp.

He grew up in Alton in a family of 15 children. He joined the Marines at the age of 18 in 1944 at the height of World War II. His son, Gary Cope, said his father wanted to join earlier but was prohibited because of his age.

Cope was a volunteer firefighter for decades and served for a time as acting fire chief.

“He signed up as soon as he turned 18,” Gary said.

He explained the terms of his father’s enlistment specified he would remain in the military “for the duration of the national emergency.”

Cope was stationed off the coast of Japan aboard the U.S.S. Gilbert Islands escort air craft carrier. The ship was involved in the capture of Okinawa and other islands there.

Discharged in May 1946, Cope married Esther Rhyne the following year. They were married for 70 years until her passing in February 2018. They had two sons, Gary and Mark. Cope is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Cope began 57 years of service to the village of East Alton when he joined the police force, where he attained the rank of captain. Gary said back then, police were often dispatched to calls on their own and that his father faced a number of challenging situations.

“He had a shotgun pointed at his face and once had to physically fight off two men who attacked him during a domestic dispute call,” he said.

Cope also served for about 30 years as a volunteer firefighter for the East Alton fire protection district, at one time serving as acting chief.

“Of everything he did, I think my dad was most proud of his service as firefighter,” Gary said. “He was buried in his firefighter’s uniform with a firefighter’s honor guard and firefighter pallbearers.”

An East Alton firetruck led Cope’s funeral procession.

As with police work back then, firefighters did not have the equipment and support they do today.

“One night, my dad came home from fighting a fire in freezing cold weather,” Gary said. “His jeans were so cold that he stood them up frozen in the corner.”

On another fire call, a propane tank exploded and blew Cope out of the building. The heat was so intense it melted the headlights on the fire truck.

Gary noted his father treasured his friendships with those in the fire department and met regularly with them for breakfast at the fire house after he retired.

“When dad had to go to Foxes Grove retirement community, they actually came down there to have breakfast with him.”

Cope started at Olin in 1969 and worked for almost two decades full time in the fire department there before his retirement in 1988.

In addition to working, volunteering with the fire department and raising a family, Cope served East Alton over the years in various civic and government capacities.

“He served the village under five different mayors, including eight years as a village trustee and serving many years as chairman of the Building and Zoning Board of Appeals,” Gary said.

Silkwood said in a Facebook statement that Cope was active in countless ways.

“His mission was to make his community better and he did,” he said.

Cope enjoyed remarkably good health and drove his own car until the age of 93. Gary says his father was still mowing his own lawn a year ago.

Cope loved to talk about the Honor Flight he took to Washington, D.C., in 2010. Gary accompanied him as his guardian on the flight.

“It was actually during Veterans Day, so it was a two-day event,” he said. “Dad was honored to lay the wreath for the Marine Corps at the World War II Memorial during the official national ceremony there.”

Cope and his wife traveled extensively during their retirement, including cruises and road trips. He was a member of American Legion Post 794 and had many other hobbies and interests.

“He loved fishing,” Gary said. “I can remember many weekend fishing and camping trips with my dad, me and his brothers and my cousins. For a few years, he had a boat and a cabin on the Illinois river.”

In an age of 15-minute celebrity and ever-shifting public priorities, one might become cynical about what impact a single individual can have in life. Chuck Cope was proof that one person can make a real, lasting difference in the world and in the lives of others.

