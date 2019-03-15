Chief judge and wife to receive Head Start’s Circle of Care award

× Expand [photo courtesy of Route 3 Films]

With almost 40 years of combined impact to the community, Madison County Chief Judge David Hylla and his wife, Anita, will be added to the highly respected list of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services Circle of Care honorees.

Every spring, this annual event recognizes individuals from Madison County who exemplify what it means to care for the community in which they live, work and raise their families. The Hyllas’ financial contributions and volunteerism toward missions that create change and positive experiences for disadvantaged youths and families also influences community wellness.

“We are very fortunate to have the Honorable David and Mrs. Anita Hylla partner with our agency this year to raise funds to support our mission and its services,” said Gene Howell, president of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. “We are inspired by the priorities of their own stewardship to create safe environments and communities, to help others live a physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy life and to empower people to be successful in their own passion-driven purpose. The Hyllas represent the best of all of us.”

For more than 29 years, David Hylla has served as president and on the Board of Directors for New Opportunities, a workshop and training facility for the developmentally challenged. For more than 10 years, Anita Hylla has focused her energy and time with youth educational and recreational activities. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Saint Louis University Athletics, Southwestern Illinois College and Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees are among the organizations they have strengthened through their time, talent and treasure.

“Judge David and Anita Hylla represent the very best spirit of the Circle of Care — dedicated professionals who find time to give back to the community and family,” Riverbend Head Start board member John Hopkins said. “We are humbly proud to honor them this year.”

“To receive this award from such a well-respected organization is such an honor to me and my wife,” Hylla said. “Riverbend Head Start holds the key that empowers impoverished families and their children with a chance to not only succeed but excel in life. Anita and I have lived in Madison County our entire lives as have our parents. I grew up in Madison and Anita grew up in Granite City. My mother actually worked as a teacher’s aide in Madison when Head Start originated there in the mid-1960s. I remember her walking to work from our house on Market Street to the old Madison High School building on Third Street. So it’s no secret to our family that Head Start has been an important part of our community for a very long time. It’s a privilege to help our community in any way we can, and we’re thrilled to be invested in and a part of such a vital service in our community.”

The Maryville couple has a host of close friends on the planning committee, including Norma Bellcoff, Adam Hornberger, Dr. Ed Hightower, Ted Gianaris and Judy Pratt. The committee is planning to make this an amazing experience that will have an impact on everyone who attends.

The dinner will be at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College on Thursday, May 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Reservations are $75 per person or $600 for a table of 8, and must be made by April 29. Sponsorships and donations are also available. Proceeds will benefit children and families enrolled in one of the six Head Start and Early Head Start program centers operated by Riverbend across Madison County.

Head Start provides children living in poverty from birth to age 5 or challenged with special circumstances, including physical and learning disabilities, with an early childhood education through Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Head Start collaborates with community resources and uses a holistic approach in working with multi-generational family households on nutrition, unemployment, education challenges, child and home safety, child social and emotional development, dental access and education, physical and mental wellness and more. Parents are engaged just as much as their children in its comprehensive program through center-based learning environments and home-based visits. Their mission is to empower children and families to develop positive skills to meet life’s challenges. Event sponsors like Cope Plastics, Gori Julian and Associates, Helmkamp Construction, and Simmons Hanly Conroy help support the mission, along with federal and state funding, local grants and individual donations from the community.

To support this event with reservations, donations or through a sponsorship opportunity, call (618) 463-5946. To support the event with a contribution, visit the website.

