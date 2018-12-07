Chief judge notifies lawyers of vacant Third Judicial Circuit seat

scales of justice

Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge David A. Hylla on Friday gave notice to lawyers about an associate judge vacancy effective Dec. 3 after Sarah D. Smith takes office as a circuit judge.

Applications will be taken from any U.S. citizen who is an attorney licensed to practice law in the state of Illinois and a resident of the Third Judicial Circuit. Applicants shall have 30 days after this notice of vacancy within which to electronically file with the director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts a signed application on the form prescribed and furnished by the director. If an applicant is not able to submit an application electronically, an applicant shall have 30 days after this notice of vacancy within which to file with the director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts two signed originals of an application on the form prescribed and furnished by the director. Such written applications must be received by the director within the 30-day period at the following address:

Marcia M. Meis, Director

Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts

3101 Old Jacksonville Road

Springfield, IL 62704-6488

Electronic applications must be received in the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts on or before 11:59 p.m. Jan. 7. Written applications, whether mailed or hand-delivered, must be received in the Administrative Office on or before 5 p.m. Jan. 7.

An application form can be obtained from either the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, the Office of the Chief Judge, or from the Illinois Supreme Court website by downloading from the documents/application/forms link. Applications may not be submitted via facsimile.

