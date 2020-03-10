Chief judge welcomes public to courthouse dog’s Gotcha Day

× Expand Fitz, the Madison County Courthouse dog

The Madison County Courthouse welcomed a new addition to the court almost one year ago, a male Labrador retriever, Fitz. The highly trained facility dog has been hard at work lending emotional support to children and adults over the last year. Chief Judge William Mudge welcomes the public to celebrate Fitz’ first Gotcha Day at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, in the Madison County Courthouse.

“Fitz has proven to be a wonderful addition to our courts,” Mudge said. “We appreciate the service he has provided to our litigants, families, children, and victims. We have a talented group of specially selected handlers and are grateful to them for the exceptional care provided to Fitz. We look forward to his continued assistance throughout our court system.”

Fitz was specially trained for his work as a courthouse facility dog for two years by Duo Dogs, a national nonprofit organization in St. Louis. He is placed with three specially selected handlers, Tiffany Brooks, Emily Bell, and Angela Wille, under the supervision of Associate Judge Maureen Schuette and Mudge. The Madison County Bar Association has generously continued to provide financial support for Fitz in his first year, as well as Dr. Daniel Buller at Bethalto Animal Clinic P.C. through his free veterinarian care and services.

