Chris Herzog appointed as airport commissioner

Chris Herzog, a financial consultant for TheBANK of Edwardsville, has joined the Board of Commissioners for St. Louis Regional Airport. He was appointed by the Madison County Board to represent the county.

“Goal-setting, building a plan, and adapting it for maximum efficiency are important to me,” he said. “I am excited about helping the airport do that as well.”

Herzog received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and started his career as a marketing specialist. After earning a master’s in business administration from SIUE, he worked in product management until he completed additional certifications and began his career in financial services.

His prior public service includes serving on the Wood River Township Hospital board when it was charged with the difficult task of dissolving the organization and getting remaining funds back to the taxpayers. It was a challenge he says was a learning experience on many levels.

Herzog is active in the community. He has been a member of the East Alton Rotary Club for 12 years and has served as president of that organization. Chris and his wife, Stacey, have two children and live in Rosewood Heights.

“I look forward to utilizing my marketing and finance experience to see that the airport continues to operate efficiently,” he said. “With a focus on the bottom line, taxpayers will continue to maximize the return on their investment.”

