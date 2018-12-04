Christmas ornaments join Wildey Theatre fundraising campaign

friends of wildey

The Friends of the Wildey Theatre is selling Wildey Theatre Christmas ornaments to commemorate the theater’s history.

The ornaments, part of a larger fundraising effort to support the Wildey, include images of the theater’s marquee, ticket booth, façade, stage, and a collage of historic images. Each heirloom-quality ornament is 1.5- by 2.5-inch pewter and is being sold for $25. A set of all five is available for $100.

The Friends of the Wildey is a nonprofit organization organized to support the Wildey Theatre with fundraising efforts. In addition to the ornaments, the organization is selling sidewalk bricks and auditorium seat sponsorships.

The ornaments are available at the Wildey Business Office, 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Orders can also be placed by emailing WildeyFriends@gmail.com or writing Friends of the Wildey, 70 Hairpin Drive, P.O. Box 0005, Edwardsville, IL 62026-0005. The ornaments are being sold through Dec. 30 while they last.

