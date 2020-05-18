Church’s plant sale moves to social media platform

× Expand Members of Main Street United Methodist Church's Team Honduras

× Expand A team member works on a church in the village of San Miguel in El Paraiso, Honduras, near the Nicaragua border.

Main Street UMC’s Team Honduras Mission Team is hosting its inaugural Perennial Plant Sale via Facebook.

“Our plant sale was scheduled for this past weekend, May 15-16, at the church, but due to the pandemic, we decided to utilize Facebook to allow folks to order plants via that platform and then make arrangements to pick them up,” Team Honduras 2021 Team Leader Greg Gelzinnis said. “We felt this way we could still host our sale and be respectful of social distancing.”

Rose Schollmeyer, avid plant enthusiast and Team Honduras 2021 team member, came up with the idea for the team and has worked tirelessly to make it a success.

“We have over 600 plants: hostas, daylilies, iris, forget-me-nots and more that are available for our area plant enthusiasts to purchase,” Schollmeyer said. “The plants are only $5 each, a real bargain.”

The link to the Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/Team-Honduras-Plant-Sale-110089017364258/ and payment may be made by Venmo or PayPal (preferred as noted in the shopping instructions on the page). The team will also accept checks, cash or credit at the time of pickup. Donations are certainly always welcome, too. All proceeds from the sale will go toward construction expenses for a second floor of the church the team first began building in 2005 in the village of San Miguel in El Paraiso, Honduras, near the Nicaragua border.

Main Street UMC teams have been doing mission work in Honduras every other year since 2005 and are planning their ninth trip to the country in June 2021 … prayerfully. About 50 individuals have been part of Team Honduras since the beginning and the 2021 team has 18 members; six of them will be making the trip for the very first time.

“We are always happy to welcome new team members,” Gelzinnis said. “We meet the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Main Street. We have been using Zoom to meet during the pandemic and are planning to do so in June.”

For more information, contact Gelzinnis at (618) 550-9291.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter