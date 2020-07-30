Church group to host food drive Aug. 12 in Godfrey

× Expand canned food

Evangelical United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship Board will sponsor a food drive for the Crisis Food Center from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Organizers are asking for donations of canned goods, boxed items such as macaroni and cheese, cereal, healthy snacks, grain bars, juice drinks and other non-perishables at the front circle drive at the church, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

Participants don’t even need to get out of their cars. Volunteers will retrieve items from vehicles.

The economic effects of the pandemic have taken a drastic toll on many families. Cash donations are also welcome, and checks may be made out to EUCC Women’s Fellowship with a notation for Crisis Food Center.