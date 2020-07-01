Church organization launches school collection effort

66271_StuffthebusLogo

Calvary Cares, the heart of Calvary Baptist Church of Alton, will again show their love for children and their teachers as the organization kicks off an annual collection effort to raise money for school supplies to support teachers.

“We invite you to join with us as we seek to bring support to our community families as they look forward to the fall,” a Calvary Cares press release states. “Many children start the school year with little or no supplies. During the year, many run out and can’t afford to replenish. The displaced family setting can also add to this great challenge. These same children show up in our teachers’ classrooms without the resources needed for learning. Your financial donations will go a long way to assist our Alton District 11 teachers as they educate and nurture our children.

“All funds raised for this effort will be used to purchase school supplies for our teachers’ distribution in their classrooms,” the release states. “We will purchase these supplies in case quantity and deliver them to our classroom teachers when school begins. All teachers will then distribute the school supplies to any child in their classroom that has need.”

Donation sites

(Calvary Baptist Church, Mail & Online) (Carrollton Bank & U.S. Bank, In-Person)

Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave., Alton

Carrollton Bank, 120 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

U.S. Bank, 1520 Washington Ave., Alton

“During our campaign (July 6-Aug. 16), we invite your family, group, business, church or organization’s picture to be taken in front of our yellow school bus located at Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Avenue,” the release states. “Send us your pictures. We will be sure to post your pictures with our appreciation on our #StuffTheBus4Kids Facebook Page.

“Visit our Campaign Central websites to see all our pictures and videos of this community-wide event.

Calvary Baptist Church, Alton http://calvarycares4u.org/

Alton School District 11 http://www.altonschools.org/

“Share our efforts of support with all your friends! Invite everyone to visit this online campaign regularly as we post pictures, messages and updates for all to see. Encourage your business, organization or group to join in the efforts.

“Thank you for allowing us to share our walk.

“Thank you for joining with us as we are ‘Working Together for A Better Community’

“Special thank you:

Illinois Central Bus, Alton

Carrollton Bank

U.S. Bank

