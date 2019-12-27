Church Women United branch assists local organizations

Through grants from Church Women United in Illinois, the Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United has been able to assist several agencies in the Granite City area.

The unit donated $10,000 to the roof repair at Community Care Center, $1,000 to Grigsby Intermediate School for school supplies and $500 toward their Holiday Express program. In addition, a $1,000 check was recently awarded to Good Samaritan House to help reopen a shelter for mothers and children.

In addition, the unit volunteered its services at Community Care Center, serving lunches on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, and on Dec. 20 helped distribute toys and food to deserving families. Several members on Dec. 20 helped Grigsby Intermediate School with the Holiday Express, where again deserving families received toys and food.

The unit represents 19 churches in Granite City, Madison, Venice and Mitchell. Regular meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City.

Meetings begin with light refreshments at 9:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. All members of the community are welcome. The next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 23, when the following officers will be installed: President Dorothy Kinney, Vice President Mary Jo Smith, Secretary Joyce Toussaint, Treasurer Pat Brown and Nominating Chairperson Hilde Few. Linda Watson will serve as installing officer.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter