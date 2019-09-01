Church Women United of Greater Alton to observe World Community Day

The Church Women United of Greater Alton will host its annual World Community Day Celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St. The 2019 Theme is THE TIME IS NOW! Resolve to Love. The public is invited. Speakers will be retired educators, mission workers and authors Janet and Sylvester Jacobs, former residents of London who now reside in St. Louis.

Church Women United is a national ecumenical Christian women's movement representing various denominations. Founded in 1941, this organization has more than 1,200 local and state units in the United States and Puerto Rico. Greater Alton CWU members represent at least 10 supporting denominations .

Church Women United's mission is to be a racially, culturally and theologically inclusive Christian women's movement celebrating unity in diversity and working for a world of peace and justice. CWU strives to provide for its members resources and information on a wide range of social justice issues, opportunities for worship and action, and an expansive network of women and women's organizations working to ensure a better world for all.

Church Women United holds four annual worship celebrations: World Day of Prayer, Human Rights Day, May Friendship Day, and World Community Day. These ecumenical worship celebrations are the centerpiece of CWU's ecumenical life and spiritual thrust. Each is celebrated around an annual theme, written by CWU members. The Interfaith celebrations energize and mobilize the movement and enable Christian friendship and spiritual growth. The Christian women pray and do projects that work toward community and global peace.

