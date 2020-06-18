Ciampoli running for state representative

Ciampoli

Lisa Ciampoli, a local nurse anesthetist and former Madison County Board member, announced her campaign as a Republican for state representative of the 112th District today.

“As a nurse anesthetist, I’ve dedicated my life to advocating for and serving patients in the operating room so they can live a happy and healthy life,” Ciampoli said. “Unfortunately, when it comes to politicians in Springfield, many Illinoisans don’t have a representative who cares about putting their constituents’ interests first.

“Like many in my community, I’m tired of the corruption, reckless spending, and taxing. Voters are fed up with the self-serving politicians who give themselves a pay raise while Illinois families struggle amid COVID-19. Much like my time as a nurse, in Springfield I’ll never forget who I am serving and will always put the needs of my community ahead of mine.”

In stark contrast, incumbent Katie Stuart’s record shows she cares for her own interests and the Chicago Democrats who fund her campaigns. Stuart has twice voted to give herself a pay raise. Just last month, Stuart voted for an unbalanced budget that includes record spending, more borrowing, and no reforms. This unbalanced budget will force massive tax hikes at a time when local families can least afford them.

Momentum is quickly building behind Ciampoli’s campaign, as folks are fired up to send a nurse to Springfield; someone they know will place local families’ interests first. In less than one month, Ciampoli collected over 1,100 petition signatures, more than double the number required to get on the ballot.

Ciampoli is a certified registered nurse anesthetist. She served on the Madison County Board from 2010-2018, and as Chairwoman of the Finance Committee from 2016 to 2018, where she stood up for taxpayers. Ciampoli lives in Collinsville.

