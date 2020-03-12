Citing COVID-19, Main Street Community Center cancels group activities

Main Street Community Center is suspending all group and social activities until further notice because of COVID-19, including congregate meals. Essential services will continue, including home-delivered meals, commodity food boxes, transportation, and assistance appointments (tax preparation, paralegal services, benefit access, utility assistance and senior health assistance programs).

Shelf-stable food is being delivered to home-delivered meal clients to supplement the delivered meals and assist them with pantry items since they are in a high-risk population and are discouraged from getting out in the public as much as possible to reduce their risk.

Status changes will be posted on the website, Facebook page, in press releases to local media outlets, and communicated via email to those on the center’s email list.

For information, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

