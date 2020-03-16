City of Alton announces park closures and limited staff

Alton City Logo

The office of Alton Mayor Brant Walker released the following statement Monday about the coronavirus epidemic:

To further prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Alton has decided to close all public parks and cancel all scheduled events associated with the parks. All sporting events, programs and recreational events are postponed until further notice. Individuals currently registered for programs that might be affected will be contacted about the status of their registrations.

However, Spencer T. Olin Golf Course will be open but will only offer curbside service.

City Hall will remain open but a plan has been implemented which will allow select employees to continue to report to work while the remaining staff will either work from home or be asked to remain home but on call.

As you know, Governor Pritzker has mandated that all bars and restaurants be closed as of Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30, in order to take aggressive action in continuing to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“While this will have a great effect on the City’s economy, we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of our citizens,” Mayor Brant Walker said.

This mandate also includes any private clubs and organizations serving food and/or liquor.

Our first responders, Police and Fire, will remain at full service and will work without fail to care for the citizens of Alton. Our Public Works building, Fire Station number 1 will be open Tuesday, March 17, for voting of the Primary election and will be closed to the public, along with the Police Station, afterward.

Remember, social distancing is paramount and the CDC is now recommending that all public venues have no more than 50 people.

Public safety is our number one concern. We are resilient and we will get through this together!

