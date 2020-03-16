City of Wood River adopts social distancing guidelines

Wood River logo

The city of Wood River released the following statement on its response to the coronavirus pandemic:

In conjunction with measures taken to slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus for the health and safety of the community, the city of Wood River is following the guidelines of “social distancing” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Governor’s Office, the Illinois Department of Health and the Madison County Board Chairman’s Office.

The Wood River City Council meeting, originally scheduled for March 16, will be postponed until March 30. City Hall and other city offices will be closed to the public until March 30. For occupancy permits, call (618) 251-3100.

Water and sewer bills can be paid using the city drop box or using electronic payment methods. For questions related to water or sewer bills, call (618) 251-3131.

These closings will not affect election polling locations at city buildings. Buildings are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Sanitation measures will be available on Tuesday, March 17, for the voting public.

All city services will continue to be in force and first responders will be working fully staffed, ready to assist the public with any needs.

For more information, call City Hall at (618) 251-3100.

