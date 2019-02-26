Civic groups to host Godfrey candidate forum

The East End Improvement Association and the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council will co-host a candidate forum in advance of the April 2 Godfrey trustee election.

The forum will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the Advanced Technology Center inside the Trimpe Building on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

All six candidates running for the three available trustee positions have been invited and have confirmed they will attend.

They include incumbents Ben Allen, Joseph Springman III, and Karen McAtee; and challengers Richard “Dick” Jones, Jerome Jacobs and Virginia Woulfe-Beile.

The evening will begin with each candidate given three minutes for opening remarks, to include self-introductions, background, what the candidate deems important and why he or she is running for office. After that, each candidate will answer questions submitted by the audience and screened by members of East End Improvement Association and North Alton-Godfrey Business Council. The evening will conclude with each candidate given a minute and a half for a closing statement.

“Our two organizations are looking forward to providing Godfrey citizens with this opportunity to meet and hear the candidates who are hoping to represent them,” forum moderator Steve Schwartz said. “The candidates have been asked to remain after the formal portion of the evening to mingle with and answer any further questions from those in attendance.”

Schwartz, a retired banker, is a member of East End Improvement Association and the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council and chairman of the board of United Methodist Village. He has moderated past candidate forums in Alton for mayoral, clerk and treasurer’s elections, as well as Alton aldermanic candidate forums.

