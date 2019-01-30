Civic leaders, residents call for stricter pollution regulations

Advocates and residents from across Illinois gathered in Springfield on Tuesday for a fourth hearing before the Illinois Pollution Control Board to testify in opposition to the latest proposal to increase dangerous air pollution from the Central and Southern Illinois coal fleet operated by Texas-based Vistra Energy.

Illinois residents who have been affected by air pollution joined advocates from the Respiratory Health Association, Environmental Law & Policy Center, Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club, Prairie Rivers Network and the Illinois Environmental Council to call on the pollution control board to halt a rulemaking proposal that would still allow for significant increases in coal pollution from the coal plant operator.

“This is a rulemaking that originated under the pro-polluter Rauner administration in backroom deals with Dynegy executives and with new leadership in Illinois, now we’re calling on the Illinois Pollution Control Board to stop this rulemaking,” said Rev. Tony Pierce, Peoria resident and board president of Illinois People’s Action.

The hearing is the latest chapter in an attempt initiated by the Rauner administration in 2017 to weaken one of the state’s signature clean air protections. The proposal from Rauner’s Illinois EPA came under fierce criticism last year, with about 3,500 comments in opposition submitted from Illinois residents and dozens of statements in opposition to the rulemaking from organizations and state elected officials. The pollution control board issued an order on Rauner’s IEPA proposal in October 2018 requiring modifications to the rule but still allowing a 40 percent increase from 2017 emissions.

“The latest proposal still weakens critical state clean air protections and leaves millions of Illinois residents at risk from dangerous coal power plant pollution that we know contributes to premature deaths, asthma and heart attacks, and hospitalizations,” said Brian Urbaszewski, director of environmental health programs for the Respiratory Health Association. “We are pleased to see the IEPA, under new leadership from the Pritzker administration, calling on the IPCB for more time to review the proposal, and we strongly encourage the board to halt this unnecessary rulemaking that would be a major setback for public health.”

The pollution control board hearing follows an executive order issued last week by Pritzker to join the U.S. Climate Alliance and call on Illinois to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and pursue a transition to 100 percent clean energy goals. Advocates celebrated the new direction announced by Pritzker, which stands in stark contrast to the previous administration’s efforts to weaken clean air standards like the Multi-Pollutant Standard. The former IEPA director under the Rauner administration came under fire in 2018 for his close ties to Dynegy, highlighted by a lawsuit regarding the state’s failure to meet conflict of interest safeguards required under the Clean Air Act. Documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act revealed correspondence between Rauner’s EPA staff and director and Dynegy staff in shaping the IEPA’s original proposal to weaken the Multi-Pollutant Standard.

“With new leadership in Illinois that has committed to acting on climate and putting Illinois on a path to 100 percent clean, an ill-conceived rulemaking for polluters from the Rauner administration should be halted immediately,” said Toni Oplt of Metro East Green Alliance. “It’s time for Central and Southern Illinois coal communities to have real solutions that take care of workers and our environment instead of handouts to corporate shareholders in Texas.”

Since the Multi-Pollutant Standard was established in 2006, Dynegy and previous coal plant owners have sought multiple compliance delays in reducing pollution emissions as required under the rule. Dynegy’s previous attempt to delay pollution reductions came immediately after it acquired the Illinois fleet from Ameren in a risky and notorious deal in 2013. While the pollution control board approved Dynegy’s request after the corporation claimed the delays were necessary because of “financial hardship,” Dynegy closed a deal with Duke Energy 9 months later, spending $2.8 billion to acquire 11 additional power plants across the Midwest. Amidst the Multi-Pollutant Standard rulemaking, Dynegy announced a merger with Vistra Energy in 2018 worth $20 billion, making the Texas-based power producer Illinois’ largest coal plant operator and the largest carbon dioxide emitter within the U.S. electric sector.

Facebook video of press conference

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter