Clark Bridge to be restricted to one lane in each direction

× Expand Photo by Illinois2011 (personal work), via Wikimedia Commons The Clark Bridge in Alton.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the Clark Bridge on U.S. 67 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, Sept. 9.

This work is necessary to perform bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by mid-November of this year.

Drivers may experience delays and are asked to use alternate routes during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow IDOT's District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

