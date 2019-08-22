Clean sweep: Citizens Advisory Committee leads community trash pickup

× Expand photo submitted by Linda Knogl Volunteers pause for a photo at the first community trash pickup event, Don’t Trash Our Future. The Citizens Advisory Committee, led by School Board member Linda Knogl, organized and coordinated the event.

Granite City citizens want to keep their community classy, not trashy.

The Citizens Advisory Committee on Aug. 10 organized and coordinated its first community trash pickup event, Don’t Trash Our Future. Linda Knogl leads the Granite City School Board committee.

“I was selected for this particular committee, and I thought it was a good fit for me,” Knogl said. “Any time I have any involvement with the community, I am very glad to do it.”

When Knogl was elected to the School Board, she readily accepted leading the committee.

“I thought I would put together what I considered my ideas for what CAC would be,” she said. “So, in that respect, I wanted to make sure that I was able to get out to people in the community. I was hoping for a diverse group of individuals representing the community, and I wanted to have meetings not at the School Board office, but at an area where people would feel more comfortable, like the library. We started having meetings just as a group of 8-11 people, and these were all people recommended to me by building principals and people I knew in my own community: my own neighbors, who I thought would be great to have input from. Based on that, we started talking about the issues in Granite City that we thought were important and possibly concerning. How and what could we do to make a positive difference in the community? So, we started making a list of those ideas and from that, we began to take action in those areas.”

Knogl got the idea of a cleanup when someone created a trash pickup system in downtown Granite City two months ago.

“It was like a spontaneous trash pickup, and I thought that was fantastic,” she said. “So, I began talking with friends and neighbors to see if we could put an event together. I approached CAC and told them I would be doing this, and they began to think this might be something we could expand on. Superintendent (Jim) Greenwald put the event up on the school website, and I suddenly began to be contacted by people who wanted to know more about CAC. This grew into an incredible event, far beyond my expectations.”

Approximately 50 parents, students and people within the school district volunteered.

“When I found out how many students from sports teams and clubs were going to be involved, I knew that our slogan, Don’t Trash Our Future, was very appropriate,” Knogl said.

Participants were divided into teams of 10, given a 13-gallon bag and assigned to pick up trash from a specific area park and its surrounding streets. Director of Parks and Recreation David Williams helped Knogl map out park areas while waste management provided residential dumpsters at each park location. Starting at 9 a.m., the event wrapped up around noon. Most of the trash picked up was cigarette packages, Styrofoam cups and alcohol bottles.

School Board member Zack Nunn was one of the volunteers, and he says it was great to see so many people do something nice for the community.

“This was just more proof that the people in the city are willing to get involved to help us improve, and I would love to see even more community involvement,” he said.

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe and Rep. Katie Stuart also attended.

“I could not be more pleased that they attended,” Knogl said. “The fact that these women took the time to come out and support our efforts; it’s amazing.”

Superintendent Jim Greenwald said he was pleased with the event’s success.

“This was an awesome first-time community event,” he said. “It was great to see the appreciation and impact it made on the citizens we interacted with at the parks and in the neighborhoods. What a great day.”

Volunteers have asked Knogl when the next trash pickup event will be, so she’s happy to see an interest in moving forward.

Committee meetings are the second and fourth week of the month on Wednesday or Thursday at the Granite City Township Hall, Office B. The committee is deciding what kind of event to do next, but Knogl encourages anyone who wants to be involved to attend a meeting.

“We have about 11 people on the committee right now, but from time to time, additional people will come in to listen and take part,” Knogl said. “We write down the ideas we would like to look at and consider, and it’s really an enjoyment to have these people come in and even just listen. We want to hear their voices and we want to use their ideas, if possible, to develop an event or project that will have positive results for Granite City.”

For more information, visit the school district's website or email Knogl at Lknoglcac2018@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter