Climate change expert speaks at Principia, Old Bakery

× Expand Ben Santer (front row, second from right) stands with students and faculty from Principia College in Elsah on Oct. 4, where he spoke on climate change before making a second appearance at Old Bakery Beer in Alton that evening.

Ben Santer, an atmospheric scientist for the federally funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Berkeley, Calif., came to the Alton area Oct. 4.

He spoke to teacher Nick Johnson’s climate classes at Principia College and in the evening appeared before 200 rapt listeners in the event room of the Old Bakery Beer Company.

Santer earned a doctorate in climatology from the University of East Anglia in England. He went to work for the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany, joining Lawrence Livermore in 1992.

In a Principia classroom, the climate expert told the students he would get right to the science, posing a question: “Why has the planet warmed, but the sun has not increased output?”

The answer lies in the particle-filled (polluted) atmosphere acting as a heat trap, re-radiating warmth and sending it back to Earth. Technological advances in computer modeling, satellite mapping and measuring core ice samples at our planet’s north and south poles make it possible to tell the history of Earth’s climate for millions of years. This includes weather, solar flare activity (resulting in natural temperature rises), volcanic activity (resulting in pollutants in the atmosphere), and carbon trapped in sea ice, which caused natural warming and cooling periods.

Scientists can accurately measure the heat and pollution generated by human activity. Separate the measurable natural variables of Earth’s history from the emergence of humans, when radical shifts in temperature and carbon pollution occurred, and it becomes clear we are the problem.

In the 1820s, mathematician Joseph Fourier observed that human-created carbon emissions were affecting the planet. The term “greenhouse effect” entered the language. In the 20th century, Earth’s temperature has risen two degrees Fahrenheit.

So what’s the big deal? Santer explained.

“Warming ocean waters, leading to hurricanes Florence, Harvey and Katrina,” he said. “The 200-day flood of 2019 in this area. Extinction of plants and animals.”

In his evening lecture, sponsored by Principia College, the Sierra Club, and the city of Alton’s Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee, Santer told the audience, “This is my reality check, my sanity check, getting out into the real world, listening to what people think about what scientists do.”

He showed the audience a clip from “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” in which Meyer invited him to address comments from Sen. Ted Cruz, who claimed scientists had decided there was no climate change. Santer presented the facts; Meyer supplied the humor regarding Cruz’ statements.

“The balance of evidence suggests a discernable human influence on climate.”

Those 12 words are from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report submitted to Congress in 1995. Santer was the convening lead author.

Santer (he and his son are dedicated rock climbers) mentioned an accident when he fell off a glacier while measuring ice sheet melting in the Arctic. He thought he might die, but from his back, mist and snow raining down on him, he saw a small sliver of sunlight in the clouds above him. He took it as a positive sign.

He travels to small towns with two rock-climbing friends, a first responder and a filmmaker, to talk science. Recently, they spoke in Three Lakes, Wis. The trio, dubbed the Three Tenors of Climate Change, does not accept speaking fees. The goal is to offer respectful talks to doubtful rural ears, and Santer says they believe they’re making a difference.

Santer, whose climate change work has been cited in more than 20,000 research papers, addressed questions from anxious students and curious adults at Old Bakery about what they could do to effect positive change.

“There are many ways of using your voice,” Santer said. “Testifying before Congress, doing research is a scientist’s calling. What about ordinary citizens? For some, it’s writing in their local newspapers, writing op-eds, producing blogs, podcasts, videos, climate art. For others, it’s giving public lectures, or getting together on social media, engaging with political representatives.

“Find what you’re good at, find what you’re passionate about, and do it (as) long as you possibly can.”

Santer cited teenager Greta Thunberg, who merely by skipping school and sitting to protest climate change in front of Sweden’s parliament building, has begun a movement that has inspired millions of people.

Since the first fateful report presented by climate scientists in 1995, Congress has received regular updates. The latest one replaces 1995’s “suggests a discernable human influence” to the fifth assessment report in 2013.

It reads, “It is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause for warming since the mid-20th century.”

