Closet shopping: Ministry at Calvary Baptist Church provides clothing for people in need

× Expand photo by Theo Tate (From left) Dale Rains, Shirley Valencia and Kenya Allen stand in front of clothes available at Helping Hands Clothes Closet at Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City.

For two hours every Thursday morning, the second floor of Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City gets busy.

Plenty of people head to the Helping Hands Clothes Closet to get clothes and shoes. The clothing ministry has been open for seven years.

“We have at least 5 to 50 people every week come through the closet,” said Shirley Valencia, who’s in charge of the closet. “So if you add that up for a year, we have quite a few people.”

The church’s ladies ministry ran the closet for about a year before Valencia took over in 2013. When customers arrive, she tells them to get a basket and take whatever they want.

“There’s no limit of what they can have,” she said. “The only thing I limit is the brand-new clothing. I like to spread them out and make sure the kids get socks and underwear. Other than that, they can go through the closet and take what they need.”

The closet has two rooms full of clothes. Valencia said the clothing ministry would get donations at Grace Church East Campus in Pontoon Beach.

“They give us money and they buy new socks and underwear for men, women, boys and girls,” Valencia said. “They give us toiletries. We don’t do food, but anything they need to keep warm in the wintertime or cool in the summer, we’ll have it.”

The ministry has a pair of volunteers — Kenya Allen and Dale Rains. Allen has been working for two years, while Rains joined the staff last year.

“I enjoy it, and the main thing is people getting stuff that they need and they can use,” Rains said.

Allen was a customer for several years before working at the closet.

“I was coming in and getting clothes myself,” she said. “I needed help, too.”

The ministry is open from 9-11 a.m. Thursdays. Valencia said Thursday is her only free day.

“I still work,” she said. “Thursday seems good for everybody. We had tried the afternoon and everybody seems to like the morning time. We were open during lunch, and it was kind of hard for people because some of the halfway houses in downtown would come and get clothing as well.”

Valencia said the closet’s mission is to help people build a new life.

“People who are down on their luck or needy people or homeless people, they all need help,” she said. “As long as we can help them, that’s what we’re going to do. One of our main objectives is to get them a church family that can help them more and make sure they know the Lord. That’s the main thing right there. A lot of my people have come to church after coming in here. Some of them never do, but they still know that they have a church that they can go to. If we reach out to one person and turn their life around, it’s worth it.”

