Club Fitness angling toward late July opening at Eastgate

The floor plan for the new, 28,000-square-foot Club Fitness location in East Alton's Eastgate Plaza.

With work progressing as planned, a Club Fitness executive on Thursday said the company hopes to have its Eastgate Plaza location open by the end of July.

Club Fitness Executive Vice President Eric Schreimann said “things are moving along very well” with the new 28,000-square-foot space in the East Alton shopping center.

The new gym, more than twice the space of other Club Fitness locations, will offer many amenities, including a free Kids Club, free group classes, a virtual cycle studio, women’s training studio, turf training area, cardio theater and a smoothie bar, among other offerings.

Schreimann said he’s particularly excited to see the new center open because he was the one who spotted the space while driving through East Alton to look at a different property last fall. He got with Eastgate owner Todd Kennedy, and a deal was struck for Club Fitness to become one of the revamped plaza’s major tenants.

“This has been kind of my baby from inception,” he said.

When the super-sized East Alton location does open its doors, Alton and Wood River locations will begin winding down in the weeks and months that follow, Schreimann said. Plans are for the Alton location to begin winding down around the end of August, he said, with the Wood River location slated for closure closer to the end of the year.

If things do change with the timeline for the Eastgate opening, though, Schreimann said the company will alter its plans to ensure Riverbend residents still have a place to work out.

“We’re going to make sure there’s no disruption to our members,” he said.

With opening a facility as large and involved as the East Alton location, Schreimann said some current staff will make the move but that the company will also have to hire externally to fill some positions. He said notifications of some upcoming job fairs will circulate around social media in the coming weeks for those interested in applying.