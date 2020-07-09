CNB Bank & Trust N.A. ranks among top agricultural lenders

CNB Bank

CNB announced its top spot on ICBA’s Agricultural lenders list for a bank size of $1 billion or more, awarded by ICBA (Independent Community Bankers of America) for an exceptional performance last year. CNB is the top-ranked Ag Bank in Illinois and the number six-ranked bank in the nation. A core focus of CNB is a dedication to agricultural lending.

CNB Bank & Trust N.A. boasts an exceptional group of lenders that consistently address and produce a high volume of agricultural loans within its Central Illinois community branches. CNB’s loan officers possess a deep knowledge of ag loan products, while some own and operate farms themselves, which means the applications from farmers and ranchers are regularly examined with a profound understanding of individual businesses.

The community bankers at CNB have become acutely aware that one key to success is developing strong relationships within the communities it serves, and as a result, have forged ag-lending practices that are extended by lenders, and powered by the people.

For additional information or to review complete lists of awards and categories, visit https://independentbanker.org/2020/07/who-made-icbas-2020-top-lenders-list/.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter