CNB Bank & Trust supporting businesses during pandemic

CNB Bank & Trust N.A. has been helping small local businesses during this unprecedented time. As part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration launched the Paycheck Protection Program, allowing small businesses to apply for a special loan that helps keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis. To date, CNB has processed 836 loans totaling more than $75 million for small businesses within its communities.

In addition to helping local businesses with loans, each branch is helping the bank’s communities in other meaningful ways.

Funds have been allocated for the member and associate member institutions of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to receive up to $20,000 in COVID-19 relief grants. CNB Bank & Trust applied for and received the $20,000 grant from FHLBC and decided to match the $20,000 grant with $20,000 of its own money. In total, $40,000 will be donated to food shelters in the 17 branch communities the bank serves, with each food shelter receiving at least $2,000.

The grant offer, along with matching funds, emphasizes the consistent support CNB offers customers, local businesses and communities.

“CNB Bank & Trust is always happy to give back to the communities we serve,” said Tony Heitzig, a regional president at CNB. “We are fortunate to have the means available to help make a difference in the lives of those most in need during these uncertain times.”