Coats campaign’s success warms hearts at Head Start

Children enrolled in Riverbend Head Start and Family Services' Edwardsville Center take a break on the playground in the coats received and donated by individuals and members of the Madison County community as a part of Coats 4 Kids collection drive and fundraising campaign.

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services would like to thank everyone who donated coats, cash and served as one of the 38 collection sites for the 11th annual Coats for Kids Campaign.

This year, the community helped share the gift of warmth by collecting more than 500 coats and raising approximately $3,000. With the generous donations of cash, the agency was able to purchase additional coats, ensuring every child in need of a winter coat received one, regardless of their size. Throughout its campaign history, this year of contributions hit a record amount.

As part of its ongoing mission to strengthen families in Madison County, every fall, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services reaches out to the businesses, as well as social and civic organizations, for support with the campaign. While the campaign is aimed at ensuring children enrolled in its Head Start and Early Head Start programs have coats for the winter season, their siblings and parents benefit from the generosity of the community.

“For several years, the community and its members have supported our Coats for Kids collection drive,” said Jahara Davis, public relations and fund development director of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. “Some of those partners include 1st Mid America Credit Union, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, Junior League of Greater Alton, St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish and a list of many others. Over the past two years, we expanded our request to neighbors located in communities where our other centers operate programs (Bethalto, Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Granite City), asking them to partner with us to provide warm winter coats to about 300 of the 793 children enrolled in our programs, and the response has been remarkable.”

The additional support gained of individuals and members from organizations and companies like the American Water Company, Alton Memorial Hospital, Associated Pediatric Dentistry, Painters District Council 58 and Knights of Columbus No. 1058, to name a few have really made this campaign a huge success.

“Head Start is the nation’s longest-running school and life readiness program for qualifying families,” added Gene Howell, president and chief executive officer of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services. “Fifty-four percent of our program’s families live on less than $10,000 a year, making warm winter coats a luxury they cannot afford.”

For individuals and groups that would like to get involved and pay it forward in Madison County, RHSFS seeks community partners such as banks, churches, community service organizations and more that would like to assist in helping meet the agency’s greatest needs. Those interested in supporting the agency through volunteer service or with a tax-deductible gift can contact Jahara Davis at (618) 463-8913 or visit the website.

