Collecting for the cause

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz

In the wake of the death of Capt. Jake Ringering and the injuries sustained by Firefighter Luke Warner, numerous businesses and organizations have begun raising funds for the families of both men. Benefits and fundraisers include:

Separate funds have been set up at Carrollton Bank for the families of both Ringering and Warner. The fund for Warner is under the name “Benefiting the Luke Warner Family.” The fund for Ringering is under the name “Benefiting the Jake Ringering Family.” Donations may be mailed or dropped off at Carrollton Bank, 120 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, IL 62002.

Local police departments, including Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, Bunker Hill, East Alton, Edwardsville, Hartford, Jerseyville, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, and Wood River, have collection kettles benefiting the firefighters.

Budget Signs, Trophies, and Plaques in Wood River, Trickey’s, and the Roxana Fire Department are selling decals for a donation of $10 (or more). All proceeds go to the Ringering family.

Shirts are available on the Mustache March 4 PD (MM4PD) website, or at Alton Police Department. All proceeds go to the Ringering family.

Casa Romero in East Alton will put out a donation jar, as well as donate 20 percent of sales to the Warner family on Monday, March 18.

Uncle Linny’s in Granite City is having a fundraiser March 19, with proceeds going to the firefighters’ families. Dine in or carry out.

On Friday, March 22, Biggin’s Fixins and R&L Sports Bar in East Alton will partner to do a fish fry to benefit the families of Ringering and Warner. The cost will be $5.50 per sandwich, $7.50 per plate, with all proceeds being split.

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill is hosting a benefit featuring several live bands including Doppleganger, Lady Luck Party Band, Borderline, Flatliner, and Black Water Revival Band on March 23. Door price is $5 and there will be door prizes, 50/50, silent and live auction items. Auction and door proceeds will go to the Ringering family.

Various other businesses throughout the area are taking collections on site to benefit the families of both firefighters.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter