College students to transform downtown Alton streets this weekend

Two downtown blocks in the city of Alton will be transformed to demonstrate how two-way bicycle traffic would function on Saturday, March 23.

Southern Illinois University Edwardville’s Successful Communities Collaborative is hosting the “pop-up” event on East Broadway in collaboration with Alton’s proposed Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan, according to Connie Frey Spurlock, the program’s faculty director and associate professor in the Department of Sociology.

SIUE students will temporarily transform the streets by installing design features such as temporary paint, tape, cones and more.

“The pop-up event provides shoppers, business owners and other community members a chance to experience and influence proposed street-level modifications, before deciding to support or oppose those modifications,” Frey Spurlock said.

Participants will experience the change and be invited to share feedback at the SIUE/STL Art Hive in the area. The art hive will be hosted by SIUE’s art therapy counseling program.

“Pop-ups and art hives are creative and effective ways to increase public participation in community-level decision-making processes,” Frey Spurlock said. “They are more interactive than traditional formats, such as community meetings and media announcements. The expected outcome of the pop-up is that upon experiencing the spaces with fewer or no vehicles, and more pedestrians and bicyclists, the community is more apt to embrace the idea.”

The project was made possible by a $4,000 grant awarded by the JPB Foundation.

SIUE Successful Communities Collaborative is a cross-disciplinary program that supports one-year partnerships between the university and communities in Illinois to advance local resilience and sustainability based on community-identified environmental, social and economic issues and needs.

