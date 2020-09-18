Collinsville man dragged officer with vehicle, police say

Ashby

A Collinsville man who police pulled over on a traffic stop in the Granite City area is facing charges after police say he dragged a Madison County sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle.

John D. Ashby, 40, of Collinsville, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled him over at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday on Nameoki Road at the intersection of Morrison Road. Ashby admitted having cannabis in the vehicle. Officers asked him to exit the vehicle and he instead drove away, dragging an officer for several feet. The officer sustained a minor injury.

After a low-speed pursuit, Ashby was arrested on Primrose Avenue at the intersection of Pontoon Road. Police say he possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Ashby is in custody at the Madison County Jail on a bond of $30,000.