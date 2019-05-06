Columbine survivor to speak in Alton

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host two Spotlight Series events in October featuring Austin Eubanks, a Columbine survivor and a nationally recognized professional speaker, media contributor, and consultant on drug policy, behavioral health, addiction, and trauma.

An injured survivor of the Columbine shooting, Eubanks’ traumatic experience as a teen was the catalyst to his painful journey through addiction. Now in long-term recovery, he has devoted his career to helping those who have turned to substances as a result of trauma. Eubanks has spoken to thousands across the nation regarding his personal journey as well as strategies for addressing the issues of substance abuse plaguing the nation.

The Spotlight Series event in the Metro East will be 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

“Centerstone is excited to share Austin’s message throughout our treatment regions in Illinois,” Centerstone Director of Advancement Jocelyn Popit said.

Registration will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. Seating will be limited. In place of an admission fee, there is a suggested donation of $10 to the Centerstone Foundation. The events will feature appetizers, drinks, networking, and Eubanks’ presentation.

Following the presentation will be a ticketed reception, which will include Eubanks reading an excerpt from his soon-to-be-published book and a Q&A session with him from 6:45-7:30 p.m. Tickets to attend this reception will be $25 a person.

Premier sponsors are Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Centerstone is searching for additional sponsors of the event. Sponsorship opportunities include:

Production Sponsor — $3,000

Benefits include:

Recognized on all publicity with name and logo

Signage presence on or near the stage

Recognized at the pre-event reception

Ten reception invitations to meet Eubanks

Opportunity for display table or promotional materials display

An autographed copy of Eubanks’ book

Partnership Sponsorship — $1,000

Benefits include:

Recognized on all publicity with name

Signage presence on or near the stage

Recognized at the pre-event reception

Five reception invitations to meet Eubanks

Opportunity for display table or promotional materials display

An autographed copy of Eubanks’ book

Supporting Sponsor — $500

Benefits include:

Recognized at the event with signage and in program materials

Two reception invitations to meet Eubanks

An autographed copy of Eubanks’ book

For more information, call (855) 306-3560, ext. 7817, or email Jocelyn.popit@centerstone.org.

