Columbus replica ships' Grafton arrival postponed indefinitely

High water levels on the Mississippi River have delayed the Grafton arrival of the Nina and Pinta replica ships indefinitely.

Once river waters recede, the Nina and Pinta will dock at The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton, boat officials have announced. The timing of their arrival is unknown at this time.

To monitor the arrival of the ships, visit www.ninapinta.com or visit the ships’ Facebook page at ColumbusShips.

The Nina is a replica of the ship Christopher Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on his three voyages of discovery to the new world. He said the tiny ship over 25,000 miles. The new Nina is now a floating museum and visits ports all across the Western Hemisphere.

Pinta, a larger version of the caravel style ship, was recently built in Brazil and now accompanies the Nina. It includes a larger deck space for tours and includes a 40-foot air conditioned main cabin.

Archaeology Magazine calls The Nina “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.”

For more information, call (787) 672-2152.