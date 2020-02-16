Commission accepting nominations for volunteer awards

× Expand The Mayors Day of Recognition is a special initiative from the Corporation for National and Community Service to highlight the value and impact of volunteering and to encourage residents to participate.

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is accepting nominations for the annual Governor's Volunteer Service Awards. These awards recognize individual volunteers and businesses and highlight the importance of community service in Illinois.

"Each year, millions of Illinoisans take time out of their busy lives to help their neighbors," said Scott McFarland, executive director of Serve Illinois. "These volunteers are helping keep children safe, keeping our environment pristine, helping people find jobs, and so much more. They improve and save lives each and every day, and with these awards, we recognize the best of Illinois."

Serve Illinois will present individual awards to one youth (18 and younger), one adult (19-54), and one senior (55 and older) in each of Serve Illinois' five volunteer network regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central, and Southern). Serve Illinois will present National Service Awards to one AmeriCorps member, one Senior Corps member, and one for-profit business in each of the five service regions.

Nominations are due to Serve Illinois by Feb. 21. Visit www.serve.illinois.gov for nomination forms and more information. Serve Illinois will host a ceremony on April 21 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield to honor recipients.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 nonvoting) bipartisan board appointed by the governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. The commission is accomplishing this mission through the support of community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program.

