Commission cancels Liberty Bank Amphitheater events for rest of the year

The Alton Amphitheater Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to cancel all remaining events for the remainder of the Liberty Bank Amphitheater 2020 season. Commission members are Karen Baker Brncic, Michelle Brooks, Dan Herkert, Jay Hollinger and Robert Stephan.

With respect to the Alton Expo, the state of Illinois is not inspecting rides, which must be done before every carnival. Additionally, the Madison County Health Department is not issuing temporary food permits except in limited situations, which would also make the annual Alton Food Truck Festival and Jazz and Wine Festival impractical.

“In many ways these decisions have been made for us by regulatory authorities, whether it’s the Department of Labor inspecting amusement rides or the Health Department not currently issuing food permits, which are what most food vendors at these events need before we will allow them to operate,” Amphitheater Chairman Robert Stephan said.

“Regardless of these restrictions, with cases in the region where they are it is simply not a good idea to host events that could draw thousands, or even hundreds, of people,” Stephan said. “We have consulted with the Madison County Health Department and are in agreement with them that any event with the potential for a large crowd is not safe until numbers go down.”

“The Alton Amphitheater Commission strongly encourages all individuals and businesses to strictly abide by the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, including mask wearing, proper sanitization procedures, and social distancing so that we can defeat this virus and return to our normal activities,” Commissioner Dan Herkert said. “As a commission, we will take into consideration the actions of individuals and businesses as they pertain to CDC guidelines when making decisions about vendors for the 2021 season.”

“As a community we are proud of the events at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and know so many people look forward to them each year,” Liberty Bank President Matt Waters said. “As we all do our part to get case numbers down, we look forward to welcoming people back to the amphitheater in 2021.”

