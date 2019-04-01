Commission honors Altonians of the Year

Alton City Logo

The Alton Community Relations Commission on April 1 announced the third annual Altonian of the Year Awards.

The awards recognize outstanding dedication and contribution to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice.

Nominations were made in four categories: Citizen of the Year (18 and older), Youth of the Year (younger than 18), Business of the Year, and Public Servant of the Year. The commission thanked the Alton community for submitting many deserving nominations.

Awardees are:

Citizen of the Year JoAnn Adams works as a tireless volunteer for the Servicing Area Kids program, which provides meals to children in the Alton community during the summer months when many youths are faced with a food deficit. Adams takes on the responsibility of securing funding and distribution sites, as well as recruiting volunteers to serve the sack lunches.

Youth of the Year (tie) Deija Carter demonstrates leadership skills and a positive attitude through her service on many community projects, including the Mark Twain Thanksgiving Dinner, a Christmas donation project, and a Christmas dinner project. As a volunteer for the Alton Juneteenth event in Killion Park, she quickly rose to lead all volunteers with their tasks and responsibilities. She is a vital member of Alton High School’s girls varsity basketball team, where she was selected as Student Athlete of the Month for her strong character and sportsmanship.

Youth of the Year (tie) Donovan Porter exercises positive leadership among his peers through both words and actions. He is encouraging and challenging to his teammates, as well as being an example of hard work and effort, on the Alton High School football team, where he has earned All-State honors. He is a member of the National Honor Society with a 3.9 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. His community service includes volunteering at his church, reading to elementary students, and painting to prepare the new Alton Boys and Girls Club.

Public Servant of the Year Derrick Richardson is an Alton Fire Department captain who demonstrates an ongoing commitment to giving back to his community. He is compassionate when it comes to addressing food shortages and caring for animals. During the 2018 holiday season, he initiated a community partnership to pair sheltered animals with seniors in need of companionship. Included in his other community projects during the past year was reaching out to the Argosy Casino to obtain needed donations for the Oasis Women’s Shelter. Richardson serves on the boards of the Crisis Food Center and Midwest Credit Union.

Business of the Year Alton Memorial Hospital demonstrates an ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the Alton community through free educational programs and continued donations to organizations, including the Mary Alice McCarthy Fund and the Book Brigade, which donated more than 1,000 books to West Elementary School in 2018.

The 2018 Altonians of the Year will be recognized by Mayor Brant Walker at the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall at 101 E. Third St.

