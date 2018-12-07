Community Christmas collects thousands of items

This year, the Riverbend community donated thousands of items for United Way’s annual Community Christmas program.

The items collected include new toys, nonperishable food, baby and personal care items, and winter essentials like coats, hats, gloves and scarves.

This year’s drive concluded Thursday, when dozens of volunteers spent the day collecting donation boxes from nearly 60 businesses, churches and schools and sorting the items for distribution to 16 nonprofit agencies. The agencies estimate that more than 8,000 people will be helped this holiday season through the program.

“Every year the Riverbend community comes together for Community Christmas to help people in our area,” said Martha Morse, 2018 chair of the Community Christmas Committee and business development representative for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. “We are incredibly grateful to all of those who participated this year and made a donation or volunteered. Many people in our community will receive a special gift or an essential item this year during the holidays because of your generosity.”

The 16 agencies distributing the items include 100 Black Men-Alton Branch, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Calhoun County Council for Senior Citizens, Caritas Family Solutions, Catholic Charities of Madison County, Catholic Children’s Home, Centerstone, Children’s Home and Aid, Crisis Food Center Inc.; Illinois Center for Autism, Madison County Urban League, Oasis Women’s Center, Operation Blessing, Riverbend Family Ministries, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, and The Salvation Army-Alton.

The following are supporters of United Way’s Community Christmas program: Freer Auto Body, Feder Trucking, Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, The Telegraph, Alton School District, Edwardsville School District, Roxana School District, Alton’s PACUP Program and more than 60 Riverbend businesses and churches that hosted a donation box.

