Community Christmas collects thousands of items

This year, the Riverbend community donated thousands of items for United Way’s annual Community Christmas program. The items collected include new toys, nonperishable food, baby and personal care items, and winter essentials like coats, hats, gloves and scarves.

This year’s drive concluded Thursday when dozens of volunteers spent the day collecting donation boxes from nearly 60 businesses, churches and schools and sorting the items for distribution to 15 local nonprofit agencies. The agencies estimate more than 8,000 people in the Riverbend will be helped this holiday season.

“Once again, the Riverbend community came together in a big way to help their neighbors through Community Christmas,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way. “We are incredibly grateful to all of those who participated this year by making a donation or volunteering. Many people in our community will receive a special gift or an essential item this year during the holidays because of your generosity.”

The 15 agencies distributing the items include: 100 Black Men – Alton Branch; Boys and Girls Club of Alton; Caritas Family Solutions; Catholic Charities of Madison County; Catholic Children’s Home; Centerstone; Children’s Home & Aid; Crisis Food Center Inc.; Illinois Center for Autism; Madison County Urban League; Oasis Women’s Center; Operation Blessing; Riverbend Family Ministries; Riverbend Head Start & Family Services and The Salvation Army – Alton.

Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270 in East Alton.

