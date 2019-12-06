Community Christmas wrapping up

One week remains in United Way’s annual Community Christmas donation drive benefiting Riverbend individuals and families. Program volunteers will collect donation boxes throughout the community Thursday, Dec. 12, to sort and deliver the items to 15 local nonprofits. To locate a donation box, visit helpingpeople.org/christmas2019.

This year, the top needs in the community are for new coats, blankets, household and personal care items. Other items collected through the program include nonperishable food, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages, baby formula and diapers, and new clothes, socks, hats, gloves and scarves.

Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase items in short supply or not collected. Donations can be made at helpingpeople.org/christmas2019 or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.

All of the items collected will be distributed to the following agencies to help people in the community during the holiday season and beyond:

100 Black Men – Alton Branch

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Caritas Family Solutions

Catholic Charities of Madison County

Catholic Children’s Home

Centerstone

Children’s Home and Aid

Crisis Food Center

Illinois Center for Autism

Madison County Urban League

Oasis Women’s Center

Operation Blessings

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start Family Services

Salvation Army

