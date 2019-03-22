Community cleanup set for April 11-17 in Cottage Hills

Residents will get the chance next month to clear out junk and debris and drop it off at the Wood River Township Highway Department.

Madison County Planning and Development Department is facilitating the drive to support residents in creating a clean community and safer places to live, as well as assisting homeowners with meeting county standards for property maintenance. The weeklong event will run from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11-17 at the Wood River Township Highway Department, 1010 Eighth St. in Cottage Hills.

Chris Doucleff, deputy administrator of Planning and Development, said a supplemental environmental project through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is helping to fund the cleanup.

“It’s an opportunity for people to clean up, and they don’t have to try to take items to the landfill,” Doucleff said.

Doucleff said it’s an easy means of disposing of large items and furniture they no longer need or otherwise might not be able to throw away.

Those dropping off waste must show proof of Cottage Hills residency with a driver’s license, state-issued identification, bill with current address or original event flier mailed to residents. Residents can also schedule pickups with the Wood River Township Highway Department by calling (618) 259-2490.

Items prohibited include tires, appliances, electronics and well as household hazardous waste, such as oil, paint and chemicals.

Wood River Township Trustee Patrick McRae said it’s nice residents won’t have to go as far to dispose of items.

“Last year, the county went through the Forest Homes subdivision in Cottage Hills and did a code enforcement check,” McRae said. “Many owners cleaned up their property after the check; this event helps them stay proactive. Being able to provide such a great service at little cost to the township is always a good feeling.”

McRae added “these cleanups are especially important to those who have mobility issues, or others who may not have access to a vehicle equipped to haul items away.”

Doucleff said residents’ complaints are what led to the initial code enforcement check.

The cleanup is one of many regular programs and events, including household hazardous waste and electronics collections, offered to residents by Madison County government.

Residents who wish to find out more about upcoming waste-collection and recycling events are encouraged to visit the website or contact the county’s recycling hotline at (618) 296-4468.

