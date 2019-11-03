Community college enrollment down 4.2 percent

Consistent with national community college enrollment trends, total fall enrollment this year in the Illinois community college system is down 4.2 percent compared to last year. However, eight colleges exhibited significant headcount enrollment, while four colleges experienced level enrollment.

The enrollment declines are mainly attributed to adult population, age 25 and over, consistent with the inverse relationship between adult enrollment and the economy. According to the 2019 Illinois Report Card, 75 percent of high school graduates are enrolling in higher education, with 43 percent enrolling at a community college and 32 percent enrolling at a four-year college or university. The full report by community college is available on the Illinois Community College Board website.

Despite declines in enrollment, the community college system continues to show improvements in student success. Over the last five years, the percentage of full-time, first-time enrolled students at a community college who graduate, transfer to another institution, or remain enrolled and pursuing a degree has hit 63 percent.

“Community colleges are working extremely hard to make sure that every student who comes through the door makes it not only to the first day of class, but also to graduation and successful transfer to a four-year institution or entry into the workforce,” Executive Director Brian Durham said.

“Improvements in student success are driven in large part by the community college system’s focus on transitioning students into college-level coursework and reforming the delivery of developmental education for those students who are not yet college ready,” Durham said.

Fall enrollment information for credit-generating students are recorded by the colleges at the end of the regular fall registration period, which is typically the 10th day of class. Fall enrollment data are gathered from postsecondary institutions nationwide. Historically, these counts provide a "snapshot" of opening fall term enrollment for year-to-year and institution-to-institution comparisons. The diversity of the community college system and its students is not fully captured in these opening enrollment snapshot data. Community college flexible scheduling (e.g., modules, other intensive late start classes, etc.) is necessary to accommodate student schedules and compete successfully in the marketplace. Hence, enrollment trends are more fully captured through use of annual data.

