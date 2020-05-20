Community graduate parade to recognize AHS seniors

The evening of May 22 was originally supposed to be the Alton High School graduation for more than 435 seniors. While graduation has been moved to a virtual commencement ceremony on June 5, the Alton School District and Alton Police Department are planning a community-wide celebration in the form of a car parade at 7 p.m. Friday.

Community guests will park in parking areas surrounding the Alton amphitheater and a student car parade will circle the lots via a police escort, allowing the opportunity to cheer on the Class of 2020. According to Alton Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner, the parade will give Alton and Godfrey residents a chance to celebrate with graduates.

"This has certainly been a challenging year with the closing of our schools,” Baumgartner said. “It has been especially hard on our seniors who have missed out on so many anticipated activities and events this spring. The parade gives our communities, families and staff members a chance to celebrate with our graduates and recognize their achievements. It's going to be a fun night."

If you go:

Ample parking is available on both sides of the amphitheater. The two major lots include the Henry Street parking lot (a.k.a. farmers market lot) and the Argosy main lot. The student parade will traverse both lots.

Parking for parade guests will open at 6 p.m. and all cars must be in a parking spot no later than 6:45 p.m. so the student parade can begin promptly. The parade will run from 7-7:45 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to make signs and decorate their parked cars as part of the fun. Social distancing is required and masks need to be worn if people are outside of their vehicles for any reason.

