Community Hope Center adjusts food pickup hours

Effective today (March 27), Community Hope Center is adjusting its days and hours for drive-through food pickups.

New service hours will be 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Fridays until further notice. These changes are being made in an effort to reduce risk of exposure for essential workers.

Clients who wish to have someone call to talk and pray with them can call (618) 259-0959 to get connected with a volunteer.

All other services are still suspended until further notice. Clothing and household donations cannot be accepted at this time.

Watch the center’s Facebook page or website for updates.

