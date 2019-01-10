Community moms help fulfill wishes

× Expand The Granite-City based nonprofit organization known as Mid-Town Moms helped 198 kids and families from throughout Madison County and beyond enjoy a bit brighter holiday season this year, providing gifts from wish lists of local children all the way up to age 17.

Celebrating its fifth annual toy giveaway Dec. 20, Mid-Town Moms again made the holidays more festive for 198 children and their families. As this year’s host site, the Cottage Hills VFW was submerged in smiles as children up to age 17 were able to mark a few more items than usual off their wish lists for Santa.

“Our goal this year was to brighten the holidays of area children and teenagers with gifts of fun and practical items,” Mid-Town Moms CEO Savanna Bishop said. “We provided holiday gifts to homeless and low-income children and teenagers who may not have any special attention at this festive time.

“Mid-Town Moms is only one of two charities in the area that help teenage children up to 17 years old. The majority of charities stop Christmas assistance at age 12,” Bishop added. “We take on children’s wish lists through referrals.”

For example, if a school counselor knows of a child or family in need of help during the Christmas holiday, the counselor will reach out to Mid-Town Moms for assistance.

Newly introduced this year was the Teens4Teens program, where teens volunteer for a day through booster programs to help buy gifts for other teens in need.

“We raised $1,400 through our Teens4Teens program, and because of our generous donors, we were able to give every teenager participating a ‘big’ item,” Bishop said.

Those items included Amazon Fire tablets and sticks, cameras, drones and gift baskets full of requested items.

The organization started in 2010 as simply a blog known as Riverbend Moms. It listed and promoted family-friendly events, and volunteers shared information about finding resources for those in need. In 2012, the mission grew when the group’s founder, Bishop, set up the Facebook page known as Mid-Town Moms Community Group.

Bishop created the page for families to help one another by giving away items they no longer needed or wanted. After the group page took off, Bishop added a file to it of local resources, which listed places where help was available for anything from food to rent. The Facebook group page has more than 5,000 members.

Through the page, people also started asking Bishop to pick up their items and find someone who needed them.

“I basically became a middleman,” she said. “But I knew with the community’s help, we could do so much more.”

Mid-Town Moms launched its first Christmas giveaway in 2013 and received the official 501(c)3 designation as a nonprofit in 2016.

The grassroots mobile organization is based in Granite City but helps homeless and low-income children through age 17 with both Christmas and birthday gift assistance throughout Madison County. They have also assisted families in St. Clair, Macoupin and Jersey counties in Illinois as well as several from St. Louis’ North County.

“We run the entire organization out of our homes and storage units, and we rely on other organizations such as the VFW to help us when we do our giveaway events, such as this Christmas giveaway,” Bishop said. “Due to this, our events are rarely in the same place each year. We try our best to accommodate all of the families we help each year.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter