Community rallies to support homicide victims’ families

× Expand Mother and son Andrew (A.J.) Brooks and Shari Yates and family friend Johnny McMillian were the victims of a Dec. 19 homicide.

Annie Hamilton and Aryne McBride sold shirts at a fundraiser to raise money for lawyer fees.

On Dec. 19, 2019, tragedy struck the Bethalto area.

At approximately 11:02 p.m., the Bethalto Police Department received a request from the Hazelwood, Mo., Police Department for a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Mill Street. Upon checking the residence, officers discovered a gruesome sight.

Three bodies were found inside the home, each with a gunshot wound to the head.

“This was a brutal and heinous crime,” Lt. Brian Koberna of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said during a news conference. “Those responsible are some of the most evil individuals I have ever seen in my entire career.”

The victims were identified as Shari Yates, 59; her son Andrew (A.J.) Brooks, 30; and family friend John McMillian, 32. Yates and Brooks were residing at the address on Mill Street, while McMillian was a resident of the Bethalto area.

Brady Kane Witcher, 41, and Brittany Nicole McMillan, 28, were each charged with nine counts of first-degree murder and one count each of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking. The two were on the run after killing an Alabama woman, authorities say.

According to reports, the couple knew the victims but were not related to them.

“The Brittany girl knew A.J. and she stayed with them for a bit,” friend Annie Hamilton said. “She had nowhere else to go, but they had a falling out and then we didn’t hear from her since.”

Hamilton first met Brooks and Yates when she was in kindergarten.

“A.J. was one of my best friends and Shari was like a mom to me,” she said. “They were both beautiful souls that shared their love with so many people. They took people in as if they were their own. Life had its ups and down, but they made the best of it. I am honestly still in shock about the whole ordeal. I’m not sure how to accept it because I am so used to him being there. Shari called me that same morning when it all happened. It’s still on my mind.”

On Jan. 25, Hamilton and Aryne McBride, another close family friend, organized a fundraiser to help the victims’ families.

“We were trying to help A.J.’s sisters and gather up money to help pay for lawyer fees and clean up, since professionals had to go inside the home,” Hamilton said. “We felt this was the last thing we could do for our best friend. This has been tremendously hard, especially with it happening around Christmas. I know they touched a lot of people’s hearts.”

Family, friends and local businesses made donations, raising $2,334. More than 100 people attended the event.

For anyone still wanting to help, donations can be made out to Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd. in Bethalto.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Annie Hamilton, Aryne McBride and Andrew (A.J.) Brooks

× Expand Annie Hamilton and Andrew (A.J.) Brooks