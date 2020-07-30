CommUNITY under the Lights set for Aug. 9 in Alton

Nana Becoat

River Bend Yoga will sponsor CommUNITY under the Lights: A Yoga Event Illuminating Black Lives from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, on West Third Street in downtown Alton under the strings of lights.

Event leader Nana Becoat designed the evening as a fundraiser and an event dedicated to joining the community of Alton in unity.

“John Lewis said, ‘Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society,’” Becoat said. “As we gather under the lights, may we recognize that our collective breath and movements symbolize the journey toward justice. We are in this movement together. Whether we are marching, writing poetry, painting, boycotting or practicing yoga, it is our collective action that will make the difference.”

The evening will include poetry, music, and beginner-friendly yoga. A voter registration table will be set up for Illinois and Missouri residents. Poets will include Courteney Wilson Jr., Minister Joyce Elliott, Kisha Steele, and Deta Robinson.

All donations will benefit two local nonprofit organizations committed to antiracist work: the Alton YWCA and the Alton Chapter of National Council of Negro Women.

The National Council of Negro Women Alton Chapter was formed more than 30 years ago with the leadership of Hazel Killion. Killion, along with other women in the black community, focused on improving the quality of life for women of African descent and their families. They wanted to give a voice to the underrepresented women that would be heard and respected. Thirty years later, there is still the need for a unified voice to address the needs of black families.

The YWCA of Alton is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Please bring a mat, towel and/or other props to support your practice. A limited number of mats will be available for use. Water will also be available for free, although donations are welcome. The event will follow state-issued safety guidelines regarding mask usage. River Bend Yoga studio will be open for use of restrooms.

Donations to these organizations can be made through these apps:

https://cash.app/$StudioRBY

https://venmo.com/@StudioRBY

https://paypal.me/StudioRBY

Please indicate that you are contributing to this fundraiser in your message. Another way to contribute would be to purchase a t-shirt commemorating the event through the Facebook event page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter