Company to offer pop-up hiring event in Godfrey

The Express Employment Professionals' Edwardsville office is hosting a pop-up hiring event at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey (the parking lot across from Lewis and Clark Community College) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. All attendees will receive a hot dog lunch. There will also be gift bags, job information and career resources.

This will be the third pop-up hiring event the Edwardsville Express office has hosted in the past month. The team is looking to fill more than 100 positions companies throughout Madison County. The pay ranges from $11.50 to $20 per hour, depending on skills, experience and background. Several companies are offering bonus incentives for performance and attendance.

“We’ve had success helping 40-plus individuals find work through this unconventional way of interviewing,” said Marc Voegele, owner of Express Employment Professionals' Edwardsville. “It’s convenient, it’s quick, it’s fun. We are using all the resources we have to help the community find work.”

Express plans to host future pop-up hiring events in different towns across Madison County over the next several weeks. The best way to keep up with these career opportunity events is to follow their Facebook page.

“We’re trying to get the word out about these events as quickly as we plan them,” Voegele said. “Please encourage anyone you know looking for a career change or job opportunity to visit our website or follow our Facebook page. The environment is changing rapidly and we’re doing what we can to safely interview interested job seekers and give them opportunities.”

Participants are encouraged to visit www.expresspros.com/ before Aug. 26 and complete an application to expedite the interview process. Applicants will then be contacted for interviews, possibly before then, based on the type of work they are seeking, and as always with Express, will never be charged a fee.

