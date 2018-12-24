Road construction suspended for holiday travel

IDOT logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the suspension of non-emergency construction and the reopening of lanes, where possible, through the Christmas holiday to minimize travel disruption. A similar break from construction also will occur at the start of the new year.

Non-emergency work will be suspended until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It will be suspended again from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The following lane closures in IDOT District 8 will remain in place. Work zone speed limits will stay in effect where posted. IDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put their phones down and drive sober.

Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue

Martin Luther King Bridge; closed

