Road construction suspended for holiday travel

IDOT logo
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the suspension of non-emergency construction and the reopening of lanes, where possible, through the Christmas holiday to minimize travel disruption. A similar break from construction also will occur at the start of the new year.
Non-emergency work will be suspended until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It will be suspended again from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1.
The following lane closures in IDOT District 8 will remain in place. Work zone speed limits will stay in effect where posted. IDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put their phones down and drive sober.
- Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue
- Martin Luther King Bridge; closed