Construction to keep Alton crews busy as summer approaches

Bob Barnhart said it will be another busy summer in the city for his department.

Barnhart said ongoing construction on East Broadway and planned work on Washington Avenue later this year are among the projects that have been the fruit of the department’s “healthy commitment” to securing grants and finding sources of funding for the needed work.

“We’ve really been aggressive going after grants in Public Works, these types of money because the budget has been so lean, so we have to find ways to fund these projects,” Barnhart said. “We’re hustling.”

The current work on East Broadway, which includes sidewalk work, curb ramp installation, and milling and paving from west of Langdon Street all the way to Monument Avenue, is an approximately $1 million project, Barnhart said, with roughly three-fourths of that money coming from Federal Highway Administration and Madison County grants. The local portion will be paid through Motor Fuel Tax and tax-increment financing (TIF) funds.

Next on the agenda is a similar project to repave Washington Avenue between Illinois Route 140/College Avenue and James H. Killion Park at Salu. Barnhart said the city went out for bids on that project two weeks ago.

Paving various streets throughout the city’s seven wards is also on the department’s to-do list. Barnhart said work has been affected by the recent inclement weather but that crews have begun paving Elizabeth Street from Salu Street to Moore Street and Salu Street from Elizabeth Street to Lincoln Avenue. Paving Holman Street from College Avenue to Salu Street is also on the city’s agenda, as is repaving nearby Cardinal Street.

“The flood has kind of put us behind, and the weather has not been conducive with all the rain,” Barnhart said of delays.

Looking even further ahead, Barnhart said the city has plans to do work on State Street next year, and recently got word that they were approved for grant funding to repave the stretch of Brown Street from Main Street to Worden Avenue, which will be undertaken two years from now.

The local parks are also getting in on the action, with continued work planned at Riverview Park and more sidewalk work anticipated at James H. Killion Park at Salu. That’s on top of the new concession building at Gordon F. Moore Park and new pavilion at Norside Park.

The biggest undertaking on the horizon as it relates to city parks is a roughly $1 million congestion mitigation project at Gordon Moore Park. Much of the project -- which includes equipping Parker Road, the entrance to the park, with additional turn lanes -- will be paid for through the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) Program, and last month the Madison County Board approved a $174,300 match.

Barnhart said the city will likely go out for bids on the project this fall or early next spring.

“Alton has skin in the game, so to speak, with doing all the other associated work -- paving the roads, and playgrounds that we installed, and the concession building -- so it’s a really comprehensive project that’s going to be really neat when we’re done,” Barnhart said.