Continuing to grow: Mustache March kicks off the weekend

Last year's events included the presentation of colors by the Alton Police Department honor guard.

Third time’s a charm, as the ever-growing Mustache March 4PD is back for the third year.

On March 22, Bluff City Grill will once again host the event from 7 p.m. until midnight, featuring a special performance by the Glendale Riders along with an evening of food, drinks, apparel for purchase, and more.

The organization was formed in 2016 by a group of local citizens to encourage a more positive rapport between the police department and the public and to raise money for critical items for the departments that shrinking budgets no longer are able to provide.

Steve Schwegel came up with the idea of police officers growing their mustaches throughout March to raise awareness and raise money for tools the departments may not be able to afford on their own.

Some of those items include dashboard cameras, evidence refrigerators, monitors, uniforms, K9 police dogs, gas gift cards, and more.

“People want to support the police,” volunteer Tina Bennett said last year. “It’s like our mission statement says: the ultimate goal is to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local police agencies and create a pro-police enforcement community.”

In 2017, the effort raised more than $26,000 was raised for multiple area police departments. Last year, that number increased to $50,000, due in large part to approximately 130 sponsors.

The main source of fundraising continues to be sponsorship opportunities, including reservation of seats and other amenities ranging from $150 to $3,000. Tickets are $25 per person. More information is available on the website and Facebook page.

